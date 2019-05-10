Patriots Sign WR Dontrelle Inman

The Patriots continue to shore up their receiving core after the draft. After taking a receiver with their first-round pick for the first time in a long time, Ian Rapoport reports the team is signing Dontrelle Inman, formerly of the Chargers and Colts, to a one-year deal.

That was fast: The #Patriots are signing WR Dontrelle Inman to a 1-year deal, source said. An intriguing option in the room for the player who had 4 offers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2019

Inman is a deep-ball threat who helps stretch the defense. He put up solid numbers while with the Chargers and Colts, but wasn’t a game-breaker by any means. The Patriots hope that, at the very least, he’ll provide a steady set of veteran hands for Tom Brady to rely on.

Inman’s best year came in 2016, where he caught 58 balls for 810 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.0 yards per catch. He’s not really a home-run hitter, but he has the speed to get behind the defense and at least threaten a single-high safety, even if he won’t consistently beat him. The Patriots need all sorts of help catching the ball, and Inman should provide both a security blanket and an occasional deep threat if needed. It’s a good fit for a team looking to take a flier on anybody who plays WR or TE right now.