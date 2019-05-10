VIDEO: Youths Attempt to Dial Rotary Phone, Fail

Rotary phones were not the most efficient communication devices and have largely been phased out. Kids These Days have no idea what to do when encountered with one for the first time. Want evidence?

Here you go.

Teenagers trying to make phone call on ancient apparatus pic.twitter.com/sbOyK0JGhn — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) May 8, 2019

And look, we’re not having any fun at their expense. It’s just as painful to watch older people grapple and flail with recent technology. Times change and assimilation speed depends on a whole litany of factors.

Still, this is top-shelf entertainment. Haven’t seen two dudes struggle to crack the case since Zoolander.

Phones have come a long way and are inarguably better. But we have to admit, we miss the satisfying weight of that dial. Really felt like you were accomplishing something.