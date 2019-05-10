Vladimir Putin Scores 8 Goals, Falls On Face, Things Don't Seem Totally On the Level

It’s an annual tradition for Russian President Vladimir Putin to put up absurd points in an exhibition hockey game. It’s also an annual tradition for the citizens under his rule to shut up and say nothing about it except that, wow, this 66-year-old sure holds his own against former professional players.

Putin put a snowman on the scoreboard today. A cool eight goals. The next highest-total on his team was three goals. One can understand why teammates would be more than willing to share the puck with Vlad. Sometimes it’s important to make business decisions.

A weird thing did happen, though, after the game when Putin was waving to the crowd. He happened to simply trip on the carpet and go down like a desperate winger trying to sell a penalty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice-hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition. https://t.co/x0mN62qQoY pic.twitter.com/l6XCRrwsIB — ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2019

What are the odds of such a blooper, a misstep, happening after lighting the lamp eight times?

Goes to show you that even in the best in the world have an occasional gaffe.