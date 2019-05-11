Chris Paul Kicked Steph Curry Off the Court the Night Before Game 6

It’s well-known at this point that Chris Paul is a maniacal competitor. His drive to win is matched by only few others in this league, and it’s caused a lot of friction between himself and his teammates over the course of his career. He’ll do anything to win- including elevating his pettiness level to get into the head of one of the best players in the league.

Marcus Thompson of the Athletic reported in a post-game article Steph Curry was kicked off the floor the night before Game 6 of Rockets-Warriors by none other than Paul. Curry scheduled a shootaround time at the Toyota Center after the team got in from the Bay Area, and Paul somehow heard about it. He decided to get his own shots up… at the same time. Since Game 6 was in Houston, Paul got priority as the hometown star. Curry reportedly offered to split the court, but Paul refused and simply booted Curry from the floor.

An all-time petty move by Paul, but one we’ve come to expect. It’s the kind of relatively harmless mind games the fiercest competitors play with their opponents every night. Curry got the last laugh, though, as he scored 33 points in the second half on his way to eliminating the Rockets from the postseason.