Lakers Hire Frank Vogel As New Head Coach, Jason Kidd to Join As Assistant

The carousel can finally stop. The Los Angeles Lakers have decided upon a new head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Lakers have hired Frank Vogel to coach their team this upcoming season. He reports the deal is for three years.

Frank Vogel has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Frank Vogel's contract with the Lakers, per sources: Three years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Jason Kidd will be joining Vogel as an assistant, Wojnarowski also reports.

Jason Kidd has agreed to join Vogel's Lakers staff in a prominent assistant coaching role, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/ZrQRWfq1US — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2019

Vogel last coached the Magic and was fired at the conclusion of the 2018 season. Previously, he was head coach of the Indiana Pacers, where he led the team to several playoff appearances and gave LeBron James’ Heat team a run for their money. He has amassed a 304-291 record as a head coach.

Vogel will have a big season ahead of him, as the Lakers can’t afford another dud of a season with LeBron in his second year. He led a sorry Magic squad in his last season as a head coach, and isn’t coming into the job with a championship resume. But Vogel seemed to have a good relationship with his players wherever he went, and a veteran head coach will go a long way towards making sure LeBron is happy and the locker room remains steady. We’ll have to wait and see if Vogel has adjusted his coaching style to this new-look NBA, which will define this hire in the next year.