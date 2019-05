Wrestling star Silver King, 51, whose real name is Cesar Cuauhtemoc Gonzalez Barron, passed away today in the ring during a show in London. The Camden New Journal reports King suffered a cardiac arrest.

Terrible news of Silver King passing away in the ring tonight

He was a star in Mexico, Japan & WCW

He was Ramses in movie Nacho Libre

Pray for strength for his family

As mentioned above by Tommy Dreamer, King had a successful career in several promotions both in the United States and worldwide over the course of his career.