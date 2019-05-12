Aaron Rodgers was in Game of Thrones Tonight, Take a Look

This story includes spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5.

As fans of Game of Thrones are still trying to process what just happened, they may have missed Aaron Rodgers’ performance tonight. Yep, that was Rodgers in the show tonight making an impact. See for yourself:

This had been rumored throughout the week and had fans like me worried Rodgers would be the one that killed Cersei. Luckily, he didn’t. Maybe watching this epic episode a second time will show something different, but during the first watch, it looked as if Rodgers isn’t fit to last in Westeros.

I know, it would have been nice to see him go toe-to-toe with Jon Snow and lose.