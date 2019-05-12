Becky Lynch Appears To Confirm She's Dating Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch appears to have confirmed she and Seth Rollins are a couple.

On Sunday, Lynch was engaged in a Twitterback-and-forth with fellow WWE star Beth Phoenix. Phoenix’s husband, fellow WWE star Edge got involved, and Phoenix asked Lynch if the discussion now involved their men. This is how she responded:

That’s a pretty clear indication that Lynch’s “man” is Rollins.

For weeks rumors had been circulating that Lynch and Rollins were an item. They sat together at the WWE Hall of Fame inductions and had been spotted together a few other times as well. Now we appear to have confirmation.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch with their Bret Hart glasses! 😎#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/rvt9kChTLt — All Things WWE (@_AllThingsWWE_) April 7, 2019

Lynch currently holds both the Raw and Smackdown women’s titles, while Rollins is the WWE Universal champion. They are both also wildly popular with the organization’s fans. That makes the two of them a definite power couple.