VIDEO: Charles Barkley Responds to Joel Embiid, Invites Him to Kiss His Ass

Charles Barkley offered some warranted criticism of Joel Embiid after Philadelphia’s hellish Game 5 performance. Shaquille O’Neal did as well.

Embiid responded as you’d expect a person being criticized to respond, by saying Barkley doesn’t know what he’s talking about sometimes. Which, you know, is also true.

Because the beautiful content wheel goes round and round, Barkley responded to that response. The Round Mound of Retort, in classic Barkley fashion, said hell no, I’m going to be me, so deal with it.

Charles Barkley fires back at Joel Embiid for saying he doesn't know what he's talking about " I'm going to criticize guys if they deserve and if they don't like it they can kiss my ass" pic.twitter.com/JeEBVxGSxN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 12, 2019

” I’m going to criticize guys if they deserve it and kiss my ass if they don’t like it,” is a pretty spot-on mantra for Chuck so no surprise to see him embracing it once again.

Also, what percent of offers to other people to come kiss one’s ass are either sincere or followed-up on? Seems like a small fraction.