Cody Bellinger Preserved a No-Hitter By Throwing Stephen Strasburg Out at First Base

Dodgers pitcher Hyu-Jin Ryu carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals. The bid appeared to be over when Stephen Strasburg smacked a single into right field. But it wasn’t a single at all, as Cody Bellinger hurled the ball to first base in time to get the opposing pitcher.

That’s your classic 9-3 putout.

Ryu would have to get nine more outs to complete the feat. If he does, he’ll owe his rightfielder a great deal.

Baseball: one never knows what they’ll see.

