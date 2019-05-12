Enes Kanter Sprinted to the Locker Room to Troll the Nuggets on Twitter

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point deficit to win Game 7 on the Denver Nuggets’ home floor and score a date with destiny and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. It was a heroic effort, fueled by the sweet-shooting backcourt and role players from each part of the bench. A satisfying win that you just can’t wait to savor.

And Blazers big man Enes Kanter wasted no time getting his phone in the locker room and rubbing salt on the still-bleeding wound.

There must be something so sweet about trolling the hometown fans knowing full well most haven’t even reached their parking spot, let alone snaked through gridlock pondering why they paid so much money to have their hearts ripped out.

Nevermind the fact that these pre-sales are just how business is done and in no way premature celebrating at all. There’s a lot of planning that goes into hosting an NBA game and they like to do as much prep work as possible.

Kanter scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the pivotal win. He and the rest of Portland better hope they play out of their minds and get some breaks against Golden State.

It’ll be fun what kind of comeback Kanter will have for the actual disrespect should the Blazers pull the upset. If he wants to see what it looks like when no one thinks you’ll win, he’ll find out soon enough.