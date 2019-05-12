Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From Season 8, Episode 5

“Game of Thrones” was insane Sunday night as things got heated in King’s Landing. Literally.

Obviously if you haven’t seen the fifth episode of season eight, don’t read any further because spoilers are most definitely coming.

Daenerys Targaryen burned King’s Landing down despite the people and the Lannister forces surrendering. The rest of the episode was an insane mix of battle sequences, key character deaths and depressing shots of burn victims. Oh, and we finally got Cleganebowl!

What follows are the best tweets and memes about the episode, so enjoy and share responsibly.

The hound when the mountain pulled the dagger from his brain #demthrones #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/PSbAoa10eq — BigNibbaSpecial (@NibbaSpecial) May 13, 2019

#demthrones Cersei: Ser Gregor stay by my side Ser Gregor: pic.twitter.com/nVZG8sythv — Matt Igus (@IAmStatMatt) May 13, 2019

All those people who named their daughters Daenerys #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/VXaUWNRK1W — Meghan Quinn (@meghanquinn) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones #DemThrones Tyrion: you think all those people in the Red Keep deserve to die? Dany: pic.twitter.com/s8hJWB6VuO — Hahn Sho Lobo Marcus (@MarWash_art) May 13, 2019

Tyrion: you can’t burn the city people will die

Dany: I don’t care

Tyrion: why?

Dany:#GameofThrones #Demthrones pic.twitter.com/t6xReCmpFw — Adnān Stark (@idooleyi) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones

tyrion: are you gonna burn the city down?

dany: pic.twitter.com/wawuLTmUZq — nina misses theon (@GondaNina) May 13, 2019

repeat tht….i didnt hear you over the sound of flames n screaming #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wEOmGcO3pN — Married2TheReal (@Married2TheReal) May 13, 2019

Dany: “alright…let it be fear” Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ICBjh8fszQ — t h o m a s (@thewrightguy_) May 13, 2019

Tyrion when the bells finally rang but Daenerys had that look in her eye #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QqyMRshC8r — Tashdeed Kader Faruk (@_VeniVidiVeci_) May 13, 2019

Sansa in Winterfell right now running down the reasons she never trusted that woman. #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/fhDh81lGPG — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 13, 2019

Arya and the hound on their way to kill cersei with no hassle : #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/hleIzwPhm8 — MERI🌻 (@Agiftcalledmary) May 13, 2019

#GameOfThrones

Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.

Arya: Daenerys is crazy.

Varys: Daenerys is crazy. Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her. Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people* Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/GhRKqlSjWy — Jaspreet (@jaspreeeetkaur) May 13, 2019

tyrion really thought that ringing the bells would stop the war 🤡🤡🤡 what a fool…. and so am i 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tYjmWNQQgz — . (@mvrialuisa) May 13, 2019

Dany to Tyrion & Jon next week. pic.twitter.com/DXfnSUtaDR — JP (@JPnMiami) May 13, 2019