Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From Season 8, Episode 5

“Game of Thrones” was insane Sunday night as things got heated in King’s Landing. Literally.
Obviously if you haven’t seen the fifth episode of season eight, don’t read any further because spoilers are most definitely coming.
Daenerys Targaryen burned King’s Landing down despite the people and the Lannister forces surrendering. The rest of the episode was an insane mix of battle sequences, key character deaths and depressing shots of burn victims. Oh, and we finally got Cleganebowl!
What follows are the best tweets and memes about the episode, so enjoy and share responsibly.
Drogon: Happy Mother's Day!!!!! #Gameofthrones #GOT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/vhN5B3YCNQ
— Zaneta (@ZanetaGAdme) May 13, 2019
The hound when the mountain pulled the dagger from his brain #demthrones #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/PSbAoa10eq
— BigNibbaSpecial (@NibbaSpecial) May 13, 2019
Cersei slid pass Gregor and Sandor about to fight like… 😂😂😂 #GoT #demthrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gMR7kUNm5k
— Ari Lenise (@Ari_aLaMode) May 13, 2019
#demthrones Cersei: Ser Gregor stay by my side
Ser Gregor: pic.twitter.com/nVZG8sythv
— Matt Igus (@IAmStatMatt) May 13, 2019
Lmao Cersei is like “ima just leave y’all alone while I squeeze on by” #GameofThones #MadQueen #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/8BmQHze7EY
— Jorge Lopez (@ItsMe_Lopez19) May 13, 2019
Cersei after she realized she’s met a bih crazier than her: pic.twitter.com/dAOZkqXSLu
— Frank (@FranklinBritta2) May 13, 2019
All those people who named their daughters Daenerys #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/VXaUWNRK1W
— Meghan Quinn (@meghanquinn) May 13, 2019
Tyrion: you think all those people in the Red Keep deserve to die?
Dany: pic.twitter.com/s8hJWB6VuO
— Hahn Sho Lobo Marcus (@MarWash_art) May 13, 2019
Dany is not very good at SimCity#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/ddgPlrSi3h
— dani 💫 (@omg_its_daniii) May 13, 2019
Dany flying all over King’s Landing like #DemThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1LNdx96fcu
— Matt Bennett (@Matt_B33) May 13, 2019
"If the bells ring, call off the attack!"
*Bell Rings*
Daenerys: pic.twitter.com/TskLfAMN8K
— YSV John (@JohnAlFannan) May 13, 2019
Tyrion: you can’t burn the city people will die
Dany: I don’t care
Tyrion: why?
Dany:#GameofThrones #Demthrones pic.twitter.com/t6xReCmpFw
— Adnān Stark (@idooleyi) May 13, 2019
#GameOfThrones
tyrion: are you gonna burn the city down?
dany: pic.twitter.com/wawuLTmUZq
— nina misses theon (@GondaNina) May 13, 2019
Daenerys after tonight’s episode. #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/AXbwFUmmcy
— 𝓓𝓻𝓪𝓬𝓪𝓻𝔂𝓼 (@iRoyalAlbert) May 13, 2019
No one:
Tyrion to Jaime:
#GameofThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Ts3iorAC9Q
— Taylor Targaryen🔥🐉⚔️ (@taylorwatts1919) May 13, 2019
repeat tht….i didnt hear you over the sound of flames n screaming #DemThrones #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wEOmGcO3pN
— Married2TheReal (@Married2TheReal) May 13, 2019
Jon when she tried to kiss him… #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/76OXpzr8RW
— Ambition:Level (@RespectedGen1us) May 13, 2019
Dany: “alright…let it be fear”
Me:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ICBjh8fszQ
— t h o m a s (@thewrightguy_) May 13, 2019
Happy Mother’s Day, Cersei. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Do4UbwNAib
— Shadesonpoint 😎 (@shadesonpoint) May 13, 2019
Tyrion when the bells finally rang but Daenerys had that look in her eye #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QqyMRshC8r
— Tashdeed Kader Faruk (@_VeniVidiVeci_) May 13, 2019
Sansa in Winterfell right now running down the reasons she never trusted that woman. #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/fhDh81lGPG
— M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) May 13, 2019
Meanwhile he watching the battle like it's IMAX. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/p8VtkUBxxU
— House Hampton (@Hampsworld) May 13, 2019
Arya and the hound on their way to kill cersei with no hassle : #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/hleIzwPhm8
— MERI🌻 (@Agiftcalledmary) May 13, 2019
Arya waiting for Dany next episode #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90j3BlIj1M
— Ghost (@cupzsthx) May 13, 2019
When Cersei was crying #demthrones pic.twitter.com/0Mu8OvzrIg
— 🏁 TMC 🇿🇼 (@Yeauxsemite) May 13, 2019
#GameOfThrones
Sansa: Daenerys is crazy.
Arya: Daenerys is crazy.
Varys: Daenerys is crazy.
Jon & Tyrion: Nah, you don’t know her.
Daenerys: *kills thousands of innocent people*
Jon & Tyrion: pic.twitter.com/GhRKqlSjWy
— Jaspreet (@jaspreeeetkaur) May 13, 2019
tyrion really thought that ringing the bells would stop the war 🤡🤡🤡 what a fool…. and so am i 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/tYjmWNQQgz
— . (@mvrialuisa) May 13, 2019
Dany to Tyrion & Jon next week. pic.twitter.com/DXfnSUtaDR
— JP (@JPnMiami) May 13, 2019
Jon, Tyrion, Davos, Arya & co after seeing dany go off:
— Rocco (@realistzen) May 13, 2019
#DemThrones
Jon: Sansa, you won’t believe what happened. Dany snapped.
Sansa: pic.twitter.com/zAycrpu3ny
— Ernst Els (@tarheel_ernst) May 13, 2019
My #GameOfThrones prediction for next week.
Cersei isn't dead, Arya still gets her revenge.
Jon kills Dany because daaaaaamn! And he takes the throne.
Tyrion goes north to Sansa.
Arya rides the dragon into the sunset.
— Indigo (Warrior Mom) (@IndigoAquarius) May 13, 2019
#GameofThrones Everyone: Screaming, Running, Dying.
Tyrion: Is this the capital you wanted. Dany: pic.twitter.com/pFQpRNzyQr
— Matthew Hendy🏴 (@mattack326) May 13, 2019
