Manchester City Won the Battle, But Liverpool Can Still Win the War

Manchester City claimed the Premier League title with a dominant 4-1 win over Brighton on the final day of the regular season. That gave them 98 points on the season, one more point than Liverpool, though if it had gone to a tie break, City would have won the Prem anyway, having a +72 goal differential to Liverpool’s +67. So for all intents and purposes, Manchester City was the best team in the Prem this year and deserved the title.

But while Liverpool supporters were hoping for their first Premier League trophy, all is not lost. They play Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1. Win that, and you win the war.

While there’s no denying the importance of claiming the Prem, winning the Champions league is simply a bigger deal. For one, it’s an international title versus a domestic one, so that automatically gives it a leg up. Every soccer fan will tune into the Champions League final. Not as many watch the final game of the Premier League season.

Equally important, an English team hasn’t won the Champions League since 2012 when Chelsea beat Bayern, and Manchester City has never claimed the Champions League title. Liverpool has won five, including 2005, and could move up to third place all-time with their sixth title. Winning it this year, in a year they barely lost to City in the Prem, would give them another bit of bragging rights.

Liverpool has a tough match against Tottenham ahead of them in the Champions League final. They had a narrow loss in the Premier League title race. But if they finish their season with a win, it will more than make up for the losses they suffered, and would certainly give them bragging rights on the only team to get the best of them so far this year.