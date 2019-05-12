Paul Pierce Picked Portland, Really Needs This One

If ever a pundit needed to hit on a prediction, it’s Paul Pierce. He decreed the Boston-Milawuakee series after Celtics won Game 1. They then lost four straight. He then picked Houston to roll over a Kevin Durant-less Golden State on Friday night. They did not.

Pierce put his stamp of approval on Portland in this afternoon’s Game 7, but before Michelle Beadle did some light roasting.

"Why don't we save Paul for last so America knows what *not* to pick?" (He picked Portland.) pic.twitter.com/Gr1sVmqBa3 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 12, 2019

Welp, Nuggets by 100 pic.twitter.com/h1nqvIulju — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) May 12, 2019

The best part about experts making predictions is that fans at home forget no one truly knows what’s going to happen in a given sporting event. That’s a major reason people watch. So expect the same tired taunting memes if Denver defends its home court.