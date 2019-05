Looks like a knee injury for Rodney Hood pic.twitter.com/HGYtgq1J5f — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) May 12, 2019

Rodney Hood went down hard in Blazers-Nuggets Game 7 after he was on the receiving end of a hard — but legal — screen from Nuggets forward Torrey Craig. After he was down on the floor in obvious pain and grabbing his leg, Hood was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when available.

Update: Hood has a hyperextended left knee and is questionable to return to Game 7, the Blazers announced.