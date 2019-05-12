NBA

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Buzzer Beater in Five Different Languages

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Buzzer Beater in Five Different Languages

NBA

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard Buzzer Beater in Five Different Languages

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Kawhi Leonard’s insane buzzer beater will not soon be forgotten by anyone who watched the double-doink send the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the NBA as such a global sport, fans around the world were tweeted to exuberant calls of the shot from international announcers. The NBA Twitter account has posted several of them, including Korean, Turkish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and Spanish:

NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home