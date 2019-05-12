Video: Kawhi Leonard Double Doink Sends Raptors to Eastern Conference Finals

Kawhi leonard made an insane shot to send the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals, winning 92-90 over the Sixers. It was a crazy game where both seems sort of were stuck in glue; Leonard had 41 points on 39 shots, and this game winner will go in the annals of playoff history.

A Jimmy Butler layup had tied the game with 4.2 seconds left; everyone knew Leonard was going to be the one to shoot and he got off that contested jumper. Here’s an angle of how insane the shot wars:

I mean I have spent 40+ years on this squad and it comes down to this… pic.twitter.com/xhWCeigQSj — Patrick J. Sauer (@pjsauer) May 13, 2019

The Raptors will face the Bucks in Game 1 in Milwaukee on Wednesday at 8:30 ET on TNT in what should be another slobberknocker of a series.