VIDEO: Yasiel Puig Rocks New Blond Mohawk Amidst Hitting Struggles

Like Frank Sinatra, Yasiel Puig has always lived his public life his way. Regrets? Yeah, he’s probably got a few, but then again, too few to mention. And when it comes to his latest new haircut, this will likely fall in that category.

We’ve seen Puig have some fun with his hair before, most notably in the World Series with the Dodgers in 2017. It didn’t work out for him that year, as he hit .148 in that series, which the Dodgers lost to the Astros. Perhaps he’s trying to change things again this year to get out of his slump?

Puig is similarly struggling this year. He has a bottomfeeding slash line of .214/.263/.371 with 6 HR and 21 RBI. Perhaps his new blond hair will change things up? Puig hopes that’s the case. But even if it doesn’t, Puig will keep living his life his way with any regrets pushed to the background until it’s all done.