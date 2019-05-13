Brewers Vs. Phillies Game Delayed Until 7:50 PM

There is rain in Philadelphia, and the start of Brewers vs. Phillies has been delayed. The good news for fans interested in this game is that the rain should pass relatively quickly, and that the Phillies have announced the first pitch will be at about 7:50 PM ET:
