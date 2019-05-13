Self-Aware Drake Pulls a George Costanza, Helps the Raptors Win

Drake is the easy butt of jokes because he is a rooting cancer. That’s not a hot take or cheap shot or anything. The dude just finds himself on the wrong side of the ledger more often than not.

Those who believe in hocus pocus and mumbo jumbo believe he’s a curse, that the worst thing that can happen is for him to show up wearing the colors of your favorite team. This has been a long-running meme as internet users try to turn a human being into the Crying Jordan meme.

But folks, something has changed. Drake is now in on the joke.

Yesterday the Raptors superfan watched the game wearing Sixers shorts.

And it worked.

This is extremely likable behavior and it’s tough to know what to do with it. Drake out here pulling a George Costanza and doing the opposite of his impulses. Wild stuff.

It’s a slippery slope though. The moment he does this and his team loses, he’s going to get very confused. He’ll lose track of which gear he’s wearing earnestly and which is being worn ironically as a curse-canceller.

Seen it once, seen it a thousand times.