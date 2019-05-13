Jimmy Johnson is Currently the Best Dressed Man in Media

Jimmy Johnson is always living his best life and that best life includes walking around looking like six billion bucks. The Fox Sports football analyst and ratings-driver extraordinaire donned this ensemble today, took to the streets of Manahattan, and undoubtedly impressed each and every single person he who was lucky enough to see him.

It takes special talent and bravado to pull off the all-white-except-for-a-little-pink look but Jimmy is a special man. He’s a smooth operator who could sell extension pills to, you know what, never mind.

Plebes at home should by no means attempt to wear this getup because it won’t end well. But on Johnson, oh boy, that’s a magical pairing.