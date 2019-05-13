John Beilein Leaving Michigan, Taking Cleveland Cavaliers Job

Michigan’s John Beilein, who has arguably been the best coach in college basketball the last five or six years, has stunned everyone this morning by agreeing to a five-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

The 66-year-old went 278-150 in 12 years at Michigan and led the Wolverines to the national final twice. Entering today he was not the elite college basketball in coach in the state rumored to be interested in the Cavaliers job as Tom Izzo’s name has been floated for years and years.

To say this is an unexpected Woj bomb would be putting it lightly. Beilein’s success in Ann Arbor has made him beloved figure and he’s put his stamp on the program. There was absolutely nothing that would have suggested he’d jump to greener pastures, let alone a bottom-feeding, rebuilding NBA gig.