Roundup: Wayne LaPierre Expensive Clothes Receipts, No Matt Lauer at CNN, Michael B. Jordan Vetoes Conor McGregor in Creed 3

Olivia Culpo … Wayne LaPierre expensed $39k in clothes to the NRA in one day, plus other five-figure expenditures revealed in leaked letter … Enes Kanter getting crushed by allergies in Oregon … “Nike told me to dream crazy, until I wanted a baby” … Canada man tears down Nazi flag off roof of neighbor’s house and burns it … “German police are investigating the deaths of three people who were found in a hotel impaled by crossbow bolts” … Bachelorette contestant has fathered 114 kids as a sperm donor … “Hundreds of bugs crawled from a girl’s backpack, police say, as a Florida mom is charged with neglect” … Kid Cudi and Adidas ink footwear and apparel deal … Broncos QB competition between Joe Flacco and Drew Lock is Flacco’s to lose …

Jeff Zucker denies rumors that Matt Lauer is joining CNN [Page Six]

Howard Stern’s book publicity tour continues with a New York Times interview [NY Times]

Q&A with Jackie MacMullan [New Yorker]

“When a reporter would not betray his source, police came to his home with guns and a sledgehammer” [LA Times]

Michael B. Jordan doesn’t seem to want Conor McGregor in Creed 3 [TMZ]

Projected starting lineups for every NFL team [Bleacher Report]

Which Game of Thrones characters are still virgins? [Vulture]

Every day is a good one for a Randy Savage mixtape

Phil Simms on Daniel Jones