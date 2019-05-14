2019 NBA Draft Lottery Odds

The 2019 NBA Draft lottery will take place Tuesday night, as 14 teams will vie for the chance to land the first pick this year. Due to changes to the rules to protect against tanking, there isn’t just one favorite this year. In fact, there are three.

The New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have the same chance to land the top pick. Additionally, the other teams in the lottery actually have better odds to land the first pick than in the past.

Here’s a look at the odds for each team entering Tuesday night’s lottery:

1. New York Knicks: 14.0 percent

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: 14.0 percent

3. Phoenix Suns: 14.0 percent

4. Chicago Bulls: 12.5 percent

5. Atlanta Hawks: 10.5 percent

6. Washington Wizards: 9.0 percent

7. New Orleans Pelicans: 6.0 percent

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 6.0 percent

9. Dallas Mavericks: 6.0 percent

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: 3.0 percent

11. Los Angeles Lakers: 2.0 percent

12. Charlotte Hornets: 1.0 percent

13. Miami Heat: 1.0 percent

14. Sacramento Kings: 1.0 percent

So who will wind up with the top pick? We’ll soon find out.