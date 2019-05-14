Anthony Davis Reportedly Still Wants to Be Traded

If you thought we were going to have a detente in Anthony Davis trade talk because the Pelicans landed the no. 1 overall pick, which they’ll presumably use on Zion Williamson, think again. Shams reports:

The New Orleans Pelicans are now set up to be Zion Williamson’s franchise to lift, and No. 1 pick could ease potential trade of Anthony Davis. His stance on a trade has not changed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 15, 2019

Pelicans GM David Griffin will almost certainly continue to try to change AD’s mind, but if they do wind up being boxed into trading Davis it may not be the worst thing in the long run to get a bounty of young players and picks in return.

Celtics, Lakers, Knicks, and whomever else: Line up your offers.