Chris Jericho In Insane Shape Ahead of AEW Match Vs. Kenny Omega

The most anticipated match on AEW’s Double or Nothing card is the rematch between Kenny Omega and wrestling legend Chris Jericho. Ahead of the clash, Jericho posted a photo on Instagram looking much different than the last time we saw him. By different, I mean much buffer:

Jericho has taken a little heat from some stupid idiots for not being in the best shape the past few times he has been inside the ring in NJPW. Don’t think that will be an issue now.

Even if he wasn’t in peak condition, AEW’s debut is looking like must-see wrestling event. The lack of decent quality the WWE has put on the past six months is strongly pushing wrestling fans to try something new. Outside of the Omega/Jericho showdown, the card is filled with some of the best performers in the world including The Young Bucks, Cody, Pac, and Adam Page.