Danny Amendola Miami Beach Date Identified as Instagram Model Emily Tanner

When we last heard from Danny Amendola, he was writing a novel on Instagram about Olivia Culpo and how he’d totally moved on. This past weekend, he was spotted in Miami with what TMZ termed a ‘new beach babe’ and now she has been identified by Us Weekly as Michigan State alum and bourgeoning social media influencer Emily Tanner. Amendola signed with the Lions this offseason.
Tanner’s Instagram does not include any photos of Amendola — at least not yet. So, for the time being we can categorize this as a fling as opposed to a full-fledged couple.
