Julio Urias Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested domestic violence last night, according to a report from TMZ.
The 22-year-old was arrested at 9:30 PM in Los Angeles after an incident at the Beverly Center, an upscale shopping area.
We’re told a witness called cops claiming Urias was in the parking lot arguing with a female companion and shoved her to the ground.
Cops responded and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place … and insisted it was nothing more than a heated verbal argument.
However, sources connected to the situation tell us … witnesses were adamant they saw Urias push the woman and video from the scene appeared to back up the witness accounts.
Urias was booked on misdemeanor domestic battery charges. The nature of his relationship with the woman was not disclosed. He was released from jail this morning after posting $20,000 bond.
The Dodgers have yet to release a statement. The lefthander is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA on the season.
