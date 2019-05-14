Julio Urias Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested domestic violence last night, according to a report from TMZ.

The 22-year-old was arrested at 9:30 PM in Los Angeles after an incident at the Beverly Center, an upscale shopping area.

We’re told a witness called cops claiming Urias was in the parking lot arguing with a female companion and shoved her to the ground.

Cops responded and spoke with the woman, who denied anything physical took place … and insisted it was nothing more than a heated verbal argument.

However, sources connected to the situation tell us … witnesses were adamant they saw Urias push the woman and video from the scene appeared to back up the witness accounts.