Knicks Would Reportedly Look to Trade First Pick for Anthony Davis

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, if the New York Knicks get the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, they will look to trade Zion Williamson for Anthony Davis. Charania added the Knicks may package Kevin Knox in the deal as well.

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on the Knicks plan if they get the top-pick in tonight's #NBADraftLottery. pic.twitter.com/pcPOQ0CjXM — Stadium (@Stadium) May 14, 2019

Given both the on-court and box office potential of Williamson, the Knicks winning the lottery tonight would create a great challenge for other teams looking to trade for Davis (like the Lakers and Celtics) to match. If nothing else, Williamson would give the New Orleans Pelicans a bunch of nationally televised games.

This is the right move for the Knicks if they get a superstar or two. As seen in New Orleans, Davis by himself isn’t worth much. The far better option would be to grow with the NBA’s next phenom. But if they get Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving, like many expect, this is a no-brainer, win now. There have been many great Big 3s in the history of the NBA, but none quite like this.