Lars Sullivan Fined $100K By WWE for Racist Posts, Will Undergo Sensitivity Training

Lars Sullivan has been fined $100,000 by the WWE and is set to undergo sensitivity training for a series of past racist social media posts. WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide. Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”

Wrestling Inc. added: “We were issued an apology from Sullivan, who said that there was no excuse for those remarks, adding, “they do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

This situation was brought back up recently when fellow WWE performer Big E responded to a tweet linking to a Reddit post containing several screenshots of Sullivan’s pasts remarks.