PM Roundup: Selena Gomez; Julio Urias Arrested; Juwan Howard Interviewing With Timberwolves

By: Ryan Phillips | May 14, 2019 3:30 pm ET

Selena at Cannes: Selena Gomez is at the Cannes Film Festival this week and the outfit she showed up in created some buzz.

Urias arrested: Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested Monday night on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Howard interviews with T-Wolves: Juwan Howard is interviewing to be the new head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

what if the last episode of #GameOfThrones ends with Sam closing the book he's written, which was our show, and Gilly saying, "I liked it at first, but it kinda fell apart at the end" and Sam responding, "I had to rush it because the Citadel wants me to write about star wars" — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) May 14, 2019

