Ben Zobrist Accuses Wife Of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct' In Divorce Filing

Ben Zobrist is really having an awful time right now. The Chicago Cubs second baseman is going through an ugly divorce in which he’s accused his wife, Julianna, of “inappropriate marital conduct.” Zobrist has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Cubs while he sorts out his personal issues.

Ben and Julianna Zobrist have been married for 14 years and have three children together. They both filed for divorce in separate courts. While Julianna didn’t give a reason for seeking a divorce in her filing, Ben did. He claimed his wife “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.”

She’s a professional singer in the “Christian pop” genre. She has even sung the National Anthem and “God Bless America” before games her husband has played in. Ben also used her songs as his walk-up music when hitting.