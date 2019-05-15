Joel Embiid Is Still 'Processing' 76ers Early Exit From Postseason

Joel Embiid is letting us all know he’s still working his way through the premature end of the Philadelphia 76ers season. The 25-year-old two-time All-Star changed his Twitter avatar to a shot of himself crying and in the information section put, “PROCESSING…………………..”

Embiid and the Sixers had designs on winning the Eastern Conference after LeBron James left Cleveland, and they fell far short of that goal. Philadelphia couldn’t get past the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals and are home early as a result.

Embiid can’t really be blamed for his team’s early exit. He finished the season averaging career-highs in points (27.5), rebounds (13.6), assists (3.7) and minutes (33.7) per game. He also turned in a career-best PER at 26.21, which ranked 12th in the NBA.

Embiid and the Sixers have a big offseason ahead of them, as Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler will both hit free agency. The squad could have a very different look next year.