Mike Maccagnan Out as Jets GM, Adam Gase Gets Interim Title

In news that had been rumored but was nonetheless strange timing, Jets GM Mike Maccagnan and VP of Player Personnel Brian Heimerdinger are out, according to Adam Schefter. Field Yates adds that Jets head coach Adam Gase is assuming the interim GM title.

From the outside, it’s odd given that this team just oversaw the hiring of Gase, a free agency period that included the acquisition of Le’Veon Bell, and the NFL Draft. One would think that if Maccagnan and Heimerdinger are out it means that ownership thinks they are doing a bad job and thus would want different people in charge of the key components of the offseason.

Perhaps the leaks that are surely forthcoming will shed a light on what happened.