2019 PGA Championship Television Schedule and Odds

The 2019 PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Options to watch the 101th renewal of this tournament are below. All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he tries to win another major after a historic victory at Augusta.

PGA Championship Television

Thursday

TNT, Noon-6:30 p.m.

Friday

TNT, Noon-6:30 p.m.

Saturday

TNT, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

CBS, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday

TNT, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

CBS, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Championship Live stream

Featured Group # 1 (AM and PM groups)

Thurs/Fri: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sat / Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Featured Group # 2 (AM and PM groups)

Thurs/Fri: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sat / Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Featured Holes: 16, 17, & 18

Thurs: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Sat/Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

TNT Simulcast (link to WatchTNT.com for viewer to authenticate)

Thurs: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Fri: 1:00 – 7:30 pm

Sat/Sun: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

PGA Championship Odds