2019 PGA Championship Television Schedule and Odds

The 2019 PGA Championship begins Thursday at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Options to watch the 101th renewal of this tournament are below. All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as he tries to win another major after a historic victory at Augusta.
PGA Championship Television
Thursday
TNT, Noon-6:30 p.m.
Friday
TNT, Noon-6:30 p.m.
Saturday
TNT, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
CBS, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday
TNT, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
CBS, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Championship Live stream
Featured Group # 1 (AM and PM groups)
- Thurs/Fri: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Sat / Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Featured Group # 2 (AM and PM groups)
- Thurs/Fri: 8:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Sat / Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Featured Holes: 16, 17, & 18
- Thurs: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Friday: 1:00 pm – 7:30 pm
- Sat/Sun: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
TNT Simulcast (link to WatchTNT.com for viewer to authenticate)
- Thurs: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Fri: 1:00 – 7:30 pm
- Sat/Sun: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
PGA Championship Odds
Tiger Woods 8-1
Dustin Johnson 10-1
Rory McIlroy 12-1
Brooks Koepka 10-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Jon Rahm 18-1
Justin Rose 18-1
Francesco Molinari 20-1
Bryson DeChambeau 25-1
Jason Day 25-1
Xander Schauffele 25-1
Tommy Fleetwood 25-1
Jordan Spieth 30-1
Tony Finau 30-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Hideki Matsuyama 40-1
Patrick Cantlay 40-1
Paul Casey 50-1
Phil Mickelson 50-1
Adam Scott 50-1
Sergio Garcia 60-1
Webb Simpson 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Henrik Stenson 60-1
Marc Leishman 60-1
Gary Woodland 60-1
Ian Poulter 60-1
Comments