Roundup: Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, Another Michael Wolff Trump Book, NBA Lottery Trade Landscape

Kylie Jenner … Poor Jared Kushner can’t seem to get anything accomplished … Vladimir Guerrero hit his first two dingers …. The Cleveland Browns have a plethora of young talent … War with Iran: super easy … Barcelona eyeing Antoine Griezmann … Comedy legend Tim Conway dies at 85 … Who is the Tulsu Gabbard constituency … Alabama’s abortion ban does not have exceptions for rape or incest … “Trapped Nebraska farmer cuts off leg with pen knife” … Monet painting sells for over $110 million … Online poker added to Red Dead online game … Rays-Marlins unsurprisingly did not draw a huge audience … Michael Wolff has another Trump book coming out … ESPN is putting a studio in Caesar’s in Vegas and partnering with them … List of places you can get free cookies for chocolate chip cookie day …

Facial recognition technology banned in San Francisco [NY Times]

AT&T vs. Netflix is heating up [Gizmodo]

Realistic post-lottery NBA trades [Bleacher Report]

Behind the scenes of the Pelicans’ lottery win [SI.com]

Mike Florio says the NFL should have a draft lottery but never will [PFT]

“Their families fled Spain for Venezuela. To escape Maduro, they’re returning again.” [Washington Post]

A comprehensive guide to the best of Keanu Reeves [Ringer]

When you work on commission.

Big Pelican mood. The ticket office went wild off the No. 1 pick 😎 (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/7cAq6mdqS6 — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2019

Mike Francesa on the Knicks Draft Lottery spot

Steph Curry on watching his mom wear Seth’s jersey