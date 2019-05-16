PM Roundup: Alexa Bliss; Zion Williamson Excited To Play For Pelicans; Brooks Koepka Dominating At PGA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has also not been cleared to compete this weekend.

Alexa out of Money in the Bank: WWE has announced Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this weekend.

Zion excited for New Orleans: Zion Williamson is excited to play for the New Orleans Pelicans. That information comes courtesy of his stepdad.

Brooks is rolling: Brooks Koepka blitzed the field at the PGA Championship in Round 1. Koepka streaked out to a -7 and has the clubhouse lead at Bethpage Black.

Tweet of the Day:

These spot the difference games are getting really hard.. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XJJwaN66Vy — Bucks in 4 (@brewerstweetz) May 16, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

What Will the Lakers Do With Their First Round Pick if They Can’t Land Anthony Davis?

Sports Media Members as Game of Thrones Characters

Zion Williamson Not Considering Return to Duke

Did Adam Gase Already Blow His First Deal?

Around the Sports Internet:

Darius Garland may have an NBA draft promise from the Suns

Nick Kyrgios kicked out of Italian Open after throwing a chair

Fixing NFL overtime should be easy

Carson Wentz could get up to $30 million a year in his contract this summer

Song of the Day: