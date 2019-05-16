Draymond Green Just Showed Why The Warriors Need Him So Badly

Draymond Green dominated Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night, showing why he’s the glue that keeps the Golden State Warriors together. While Stephen Curry dropped 37 points, Draymond was the star around which Golden State orbited as they scored a 114-111 comeback win.

Despite trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by 17 at one point, the Warriors battled back behind Green and took a commanding 2-0 series lead. Green was outstanding, scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out seven assists and blocking five shots. And he did most of his best work in the fourth quarter with two fouls.

Green played phenomenal defense in the pick-and-roll as he enabled the Warriors to switch almost every screen late. He was constantly a menace in the paint and on the boards defensively. He was also the open man on a few key offensive pick-and-rolls with Curry late.

Look, I complain about Green’s on-court histrionics as much as anyone, but there’s no doubting what he means to the Warriors. He was involved in almost everything Golden State did Thursday night. Yes, Curry outscored everyone, but it wouldn’t have been possible without Green’s efforts.

Green is due to hit free agency in 2020 after one more season under contract for $18.5 million during the 2019-20 campaign. The Warriors need to ensure they have the money to re-sign them. He’s makes the kinds of plays a team needs if it wants to win titles.