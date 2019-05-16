Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins Likely Out Until At Least Game 6

The Warriors announced this evening that Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins will be both be evaluated in a week. What this functionally means is that neither will be back before Game 6 at the absolute earliest.

This is not an especially huge surprise with either player at this point, though there also could have been optimism that at least Durant could’ve been back a smidge sooner. While there was a lot of happiness considering everyone feared he tore his Achilles when the news came out that he had a calf strain, the calf injury is no joke either.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead on the Blazers, and also beat the Rockets in Game 6 after Durant went down with his injury. We shall see what happens as he remains out.