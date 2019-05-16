Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Out Colin Cowherd Over 'Memorable Moments' List

Odell Beckham Jr. has long been a polarizing player in this league. While he’s no doubt an outstanding football player, his extracurricular activities both on and off the field are matters of much discussion. Thus, when Colin Cowherd made his list of “memorable moments” in OBJ’s career, he included one football play and nine other moments that have less to do with his actual football talent, like his spat with the kicking net and the infamous boat trip before the 2017 playoffs. See the rest of the video below:
Beckham Jr. did not take this well, to say the least. He called out Cowherd on Twitter in a series of tweets that included a text exchange between him and Cowherd.
It would seem this was the straw that broke OBJ’s back. Cowherd has gotten athletes riled up on the internet before with his segments, most recently with Baker Mayfield, who called Cowherd a “donkey” on Twitter earlier in May. Still, it remains somewhat rare to see an athlete driven to such a Twitter rant as Beckham Jr. was here.
Perhaps they will one day settle their disputes. It’s more likely they don’t, though. At the very least, Beckham Jr. and Mayfield now have something else to bond over besides their love of football.
