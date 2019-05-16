Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Out Colin Cowherd Over 'Memorable Moments' List

Odell Beckham Jr. has long been a polarizing player in this league. While he’s no doubt an outstanding football player, his extracurricular activities both on and off the field are matters of much discussion. Thus, when Colin Cowherd made his list of “memorable moments” in OBJ’s career, he included one football play and nine other moments that have less to do with his actual football talent, like his spat with the kicking net and the infamous boat trip before the 2017 playoffs. See the rest of the video below:

Top 10 moments of Odell Beckham Jr.'s career according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/O3len4ppzk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 16, 2019

Beckham Jr. did not take this well, to say the least. He called out Cowherd on Twitter in a series of tweets that included a text exchange between him and Cowherd.

NOWWWW UVE GONE TOOOO FAR…. bro I understand nobody listens to ur show but stop using my name to get clout bro, I let u say and do whatever u want but uve gone to far now. So heres the attention U wanted and desperately needed i see. I had respect for u after talkin on the ph. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

This is the shxt I be talkin bout wit the bold tv people who see u in person and have completely different convos 😂😂. Alllll of those moments got better ratings and attention than any of ur shows ever. And that’s not somethin im braggin about cause im not “proud” of those. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 pic.twitter.com/2atNjBZOTI — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

But I honestly I really hate to even give u this spotlight. Just put some respect on my name as ur talkin bout me and my family to booost ur TV shows and ratings. If I was GREAT then u and others wouldn’t talk about me this much. I DONT hear much talk bout anybody else at All. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

😭😭😭😭😭 same to u! ✊🏿all LUV pic.twitter.com/vjopwYf0iG — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 16, 2019

It would seem this was the straw that broke OBJ’s back. Cowherd has gotten athletes riled up on the internet before with his segments, most recently with Baker Mayfield, who called Cowherd a “donkey” on Twitter earlier in May. Still, it remains somewhat rare to see an athlete driven to such a Twitter rant as Beckham Jr. was here.

Perhaps they will one day settle their disputes. It’s more likely they don’t, though. At the very least, Beckham Jr. and Mayfield now have something else to bond over besides their love of football.