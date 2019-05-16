Ric Flair Rushed to Hospital After 'Very Serious' Medical Emergency [UPDATE]

Ric Flair has been rushed to a hospital in the Atlanta area after suffering a “very serious” medical emergency, according to TMZ. Thus far, the report is light on specifics other than the aforementioned serious designation, and the site says they have not heard back from Flair’s reps yet.

Flair survived a medical scare in 2017 in which he spent 10 days on life support in a medically induced coma. He kicked out of that pin-fall right before the three count.

Hopefully, the Nature Boy emerges from this latest scare as strongly as he did the last time.

UPDATE: Some good news, via Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson: