VIDEO: Atlanta Braves Security Team Absolutely Wrecked a Fan on the Field

Generally speaking, fans who run out onto baseball fields in the middle of games aren’t exhibiting high-level critical thinking. But most understand enough to avoid getting cornered. There’s plenty of playing surface and open area to utilize as security inevitably closes in.

This gentleman at the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals matchup last night missed that memo and, as a result, was squished real good with a check against the boards.

I didn't get much of the fan running onto the field, but I got the end! That's form tackling, folks. #STLCards #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/ATgGKdj13W — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 16, 2019

You hate to see it. Or maybe you love to see it.

Good theater but a painful reminder for Atlanta hockey fans of what they’re missing.