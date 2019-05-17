Alex Rodriguez Toilet Photo Being Shared Around Wall Street

Wall Street and New York media circles are abuzz with a creep shot of Alex Rodriguez on the toilet of his Park Avenue apartment, likely taken from the office of a nearby hedge fund. The photo, which shows him with his pants down and texting, has also made its way to Twitter and sent A-Rod’s legal team scrambling to discover the photog.

A source tells the New York Post:

“Alex’s lawyers are all over this. They are working hard to find out who the culprit is. It is a clear breach of privacy. The photo was obviously taken from the building next door, from a floor possibly parallel to Alex’s apartment. One of the hedge funds in the building next door will be getting a big lawsuit.”

Rodriguez, a chronic job-holder who works baseball for ESPN and Fox in addition to his entrepreneurial efforts, is uniquely familiar with paparazzi thanks to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. But candid shots out on the street are far different than having some VC bro named Hunter or Blake or Preston grabbing shots of you on the can from his office break-room.

The power couple paid $17.5 million for the apartment and it has 4.5 bathrooms, but none of that should matter. A man should be able to use the facilities in peace without fear of neighbors snapping authorized pictures. That’s just basic humanity right there.