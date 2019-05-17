Andre Iguodola On His Quick Hands: "These Motherf--kers Are Crazy"

Andre Iguodala sealed Golden State’s come-from-behind victory in Game 2 by stripping Damian Lillard as the Blazers guard went up for a potential game-tying shot in the final seconds. It wasn’t the first big defensive play Iguodala has made and it presumably won’t be the last. Oftentimes a forgotten element of the Warriors’ championship fiber, the savvy veteran always seems to come up big when it counts.

He was understandably pumped up after making the play, sprinting back to his locker room as soon as the final buzzer sounded and basking in the moment.

Sportscenter airs Andre Iguodala yelling "these motherfuckers are crazy" while holding up his hands LOL pic.twitter.com/Zdu89jcwDk — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 17, 2019

Iguodala categorized his quick hands in colorful terms and it’s tough to argue. Of course if you saw a dude on the bus calling his hands “crazy motherf–kers,” you’d consider switching seats.

Different rules for different situations.