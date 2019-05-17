Golf

Brooks Koepka's Girlfriend Jena Sims Is At The PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has raced out to a big lead at the PGA Championship this week and should head into the weekend as the man to beat. His girlfriend Jena Sims is currently cheering him on at the event at Bethpage Black.

Lady and the Champ 💚🏆

The couple has been together for more than a year and she has been very active sharing photos with him on Instagram. Take a look:

I lava you

Watch more sunsets than Netflix ✨

They seem very happy together. Though, I’m sure they’ll be even happier if Koepka takes home the Wanamaker Trophy for this second year in a row this weekend.

Some more fantastic Instagram work from Sims is below and on the next few pages:

Come to Mama 😎🦈

