Cosmo Alexandre Knocks Out Sage Northcutt Like Daenerys Targaryen Did King's Landing

This story includes spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8, episode 3.

Well, at least Sage Northcutt’s ONE Championship debut will be one he remembers. And not because he was knocked out in 30 seconds, but because of the epic call that happened simultaneously. Check this ONE one out:

“It was like Daenerys Targaryen at King’s Landing” Cosmo Alexandre knocks out Sage Northcutt 30 seconds into his ONE debut (via @brlive)pic.twitter.com/STdlnfrfsQ — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) May 17, 2019

As great as that call was, it would have been even greater if the right Game of Thrones analogy was made. That quick, devastating, night-ending knockout via Cosmo Alexandre was clearly Arya stabbing the Night King.

But we can’t be too picky. Anyway, that punch is what the fight game is all about. Some more of those, and maybe the ONE Championship can attract some of the Game of Thrones fans who will be left looking for a new hobby after this Sunday.