Goodyear Blimp to Jim Nantz: Hello, Friend

Jim Nantz is spending some of his 60th birthday announcing the action at the PGA Championship on Long Island. The Goodyear Blimp sent him an aerial happy birthday message which was featured on TNT’s broadcast.

You have to love sports pic.twitter.com/cL8e2qSfKi — Kyle Koster, From Online (@KyleKoster) May 17, 2019

Something about all this just feels right. Like it happened in a dream you once had after a particularly hard-drinking NFL Sunday.

It’s very cool that large floating objects in the sky are considerate enough to observe human beings’ special occasions. Something about being up there must give them perspective.