Lakers Won't Replace Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka Will Report Directly To Ownership

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly decided not to replace Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations. Instead, general manager Rob Pelinka will continue in his role, reporting directly to ownership. Pelinka reportedly to Johnson before the Hall of Famer abruptly quit in April.

Lakers fans will not be happy with this development, since Pelinka’s tenure as general manager has been anything but smooth. Many fans want him replaced and wanted a new president of basketball operations brought in to push the franchise in a different direction.

Perhaps the only positive development here is that Kurt Rambis won’t be replacing Johnson and instead will just remain as an adviser.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has consistently put the wrong people in charge of her organization. Rather than go out and attempt to bring in an experienced executive to run the franchise, she’s leaving the position open and trusting Pelinka.