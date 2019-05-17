Roundup: RIP Grumpy Cat; Ruby Rose as Batwoman; Mets to Have Seinfeld Night

Sara Jean Underwood

Roundup: RIP Grumpy Cat; Ruby Rose as Batwoman; Mets to Have Seinfeld Night

Roundup

Roundup: RIP Grumpy Cat; Ruby Rose as Batwoman; Mets to Have Seinfeld Night

By 3 hours ago

By: |

Grumpy Cat is deadDan Scavino is the man behind the man … Drake has undue influence in the sporting worldRuby Rose is a fierce BatWoman … And Robert Pattinson is somehow Batman …  Mike Leach, college professor, is a trip …  The Deadwood movie will premiere in South DakotaThe Bill de Blasio presidential run is going to provide much comedy … Is an electronic strike zone the future of baseball … Patrick Peterson’s Pro Bowl streak is overJalen Wilson de-commits from Michigan following John Beilein’s departure … These Steelers throwbacks are greatImagine not selling beer at every opportunity … Ernest Hemmingway sounds like he was a nightmare to manageDonald Trump reported making $434 million last year … Roy Moore has some nerveDamian Lillard is Oakland … Of course R.J. Barrett prefers LA or NYC … Sara Underwood.

The Mets are holding Seinfeld Night. [Sports Illustrated]

Jimmy Pitaro says ESPN is committed to AR and VR. [Awful Announcing]

Former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39. [CBS News]

Emily Ratjakowski always down to get nude for a cause. [Barstool Sports]

William Barr is who we thought he was. [Wall Street Journal]

The Blazers had it. Until they didn’t.

 

, , Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home