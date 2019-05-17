Roundup: RIP Grumpy Cat; Ruby Rose as Batwoman; Mets to Have Seinfeld Night

Grumpy Cat is dead … Dan Scavino is the man behind the man … Drake has undue influence in the sporting world … Ruby Rose is a fierce BatWoman … And Robert Pattinson is somehow Batman … Mike Leach, college professor, is a trip … The Deadwood movie will premiere in South Dakota … The Bill de Blasio presidential run is going to provide much comedy … Is an electronic strike zone the future of baseball … Patrick Peterson’s Pro Bowl streak is over … Jalen Wilson de-commits from Michigan following John Beilein’s departure … These Steelers throwbacks are great … Imagine not selling beer at every opportunity … Ernest Hemmingway sounds like he was a nightmare to manage … Donald Trump reported making $434 million last year … Roy Moore has some nerve … Damian Lillard is Oakland … Of course R.J. Barrett prefers LA or NYC … Sara Underwood.

The Mets are holding Seinfeld Night. [Sports Illustrated]

Jimmy Pitaro says ESPN is committed to AR and VR. [Awful Announcing]

Former WWE wrestler Ashley Massaro dead at 39. [CBS News]

Emily Ratjakowski always down to get nude for a cause. [Barstool Sports]

William Barr is who we thought he was. [Wall Street Journal]

The Blazers had it. Until they didn’t.