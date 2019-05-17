Tim Tebow Update: Still Well Under the Mendoza Line

When we last checked in on Tim Tebow, he was batting .143 at AAA Syracuse with very little power and striking out quite often. And folks, there’s some good news and bad news to report. The good is that things have gotten better. The bad is that they’ve gotten better ever-so-slightly.

Tebow has raised his batting average to .158 with six hits in his last 28 at-bats. His on-base and slugging figures are .208 and .220 respectively. None of this is anything to write home about and the outfielder is still fanning in nearly 40 percent of his plate appearances.

The lefthander has secured hits in six of the last seven games and picked up a stray RBI now and then.

Just anecdotally speaking, it feels like Tebow is playing out his baseball dreams on a forgotten stage. There have been precious few viral clips or breathless updates. The public feels resigned to a season full of serious struggles. That or they’ve forgotten about it.

If there’s a guy who will keep his head up, though, it’s this guy. Maybe he runs into a few here over the next few weeks for a happier update next time. Anything is possible.